Niko Moon's 'Roots' fuel the inspiration for 'American Dreamin''

Niko Moon's doing some "American Dreamin'" just ahead of the Fourth of July.

The new track drops Friday and was inspired by his parents. His mom and dad worked as a waitress and truck driver while he was growing up, with the family often moving between trailers and extended-stay motels before they settled in a house during his high school years.

"My parents were the first example of what positivity looked like to me," Niko reflects. "It's easy to be positive when life is going smooth, but when you're facing adversity and still choosing optimism, that makes a mark on a kid. And it did for me. 'American Dreamin'' is a song about my life."

It comes from Niko's new album, Roots, which drops July 17.

Niko's best known for his triple-Platinum hit, "Good Time," which topped the chart in March 2021.

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