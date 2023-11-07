Source: Cowboys signing WR Martavis Bryant, who'd been suspended by NFL since 2018

Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Martavis Bryant #12 of the Oakland Raiders before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are signing veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirms.

Bryant last played in the NFL in 2018 before suspensions led to layoff. 2,183 yards + 17 TDs in 44 NFL games. During 2023 XFL season, posted 154 yards. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 7, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news Tuesday.

Bryant, 31, hasn't played in the NFL in five years. The NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely in 2018 after multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. The league announced in December 2018 that Bryant had violated the terms of a conditional reinstatement from a previous suspension.

The league reinstated Bryant last week, and he's since visited the Cowboys. That visit has now resulted in an NFL contract for Bryant. Terms of the agreement weren't initially reported.

Bryant's previously played four seasons in the NFL from 2014-18. He missed the 2016 season under an NFL suspension.