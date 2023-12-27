Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter + Fantasy Forensic Files + Week 17 Waiver Wire adds

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anytime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who their nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season:

2:27 - One last Panic Meter.... and thank you to you

5:15 - Fantasy Forensic Files

5:36 - The downfall of Sunday morning tinkering with lineups

16:00 - Amari Cooper

24:08 - Breece Hall

29:57 - Brock Purdy

38:57 - DJ Moore + De'Von Achane

44:49 - Stefon Diggs + James Cook

46:39 - The worst bad beat of Week 16

49:26 - Fantasy Playoff Panic Meter: Player we are nervous about starting in Week 17

59:33 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 17

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts