Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for drafts

Despite not being one of the more prolific rushing quarterbacks in the game (seven signal-callers rushed for more touchdowns in 2022), reigning Super-Bowl-winning champion Patrick Mahomes finished the season as the No. 1 overall fantasy QB with a whopping 428.4 points. He led the league in passing yards by a wide margin, while also leading in passing touchdowns. Many expected him to be the number-one-ranked quarterback in 2023 fantasy.

Well, as we head into the heat of draft season, it seems that's not a certainty. No indeed, as many believe the quarterback Mahomes beat in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, should be the top option at fantasy quarterback for the 2023 season. It's not a hard argument to see, as Hurts put up RB2 numbers on the ground in edition to excellent passing stats.

Who's your top signal caller?

Check out our fantasy quarterback draft rankings for 2023:

Who will be the surprise entry into the top-five fantasy QBs this season? Are you drafting a QB early or waiting on the position? Who is your top target of 2023?

