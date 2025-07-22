Nate Smith's CMT special to stream July 30

Only a limited number of fans were able to win tickets to Nate Smith's private show in Cleveland, Ohio, in May. But the show will soon be available for all to see when it premieres as a CMT special on Paramount+.

CMT Live - Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only will debut July 30 on the streaming service. It includes performances of Nate's biggest hits, like "Whiskey on You," "World on Fire" and "Fix What You Didn't Break," as well as his first live staging of the new track "Dads Don't Die."

You can check out a preview of the show on Nate's socials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.