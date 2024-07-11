Nate Smith's about to drop a dance collab

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Nate Smith is teaming with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso for a new cross-genre collab, "I Like It."

The track's arriving Friday and was recently teased by Nate and Alesso on Instagram.

"When she's blonde with just the right amount of crazy," Nate said via on-screen text in a video with a snippet of the dance track playing.

Alesso shared footage of them hanging out and playing beer pong, before announcing the July 12 release date. "The response to this new one has been insane, July 12th it's yours," he captioned his Instagram Reel.

Collabs with DJs aren't something new in country music. Kane Brown's currently ascending the charts with "Miles on It," his second collab with electronic DJ Marshmello.

"I Like It" is available for presave now.

Nate's "Bulletproof" is #5 and climbing up the country charts.

