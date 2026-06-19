Nashville's 'Keepin' It Country on Broadway' for final Alan Jackson show

Nashville will be Keepin' It Country on Broadway to make sure everybody can experience the last touring show of Alan Jackson's career.

While the sold-out Last Call: One More for the Road -- The Finale is taking place across the Cumberland River at Nissan Stadium, there'll be a stage and screen set up downtown so fans can watch a free livestream of the concert.

Gates open at 4 p.m. CT for the Saturday, June 27, event, followed by special performances at 5 p.m. by James Carothers and Cory Farley, who've both opened for Alan and play regularly at AJ's Good Time Bar.

The livestream's set to start shortly after 6 p.m. It will feature Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack.

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