Nashville Notes: Jonathan Hutcherson's 'Work' + Ashland Craft & Meghan Patrick's tour

Jonathan Hutcherson will drop his new song, "Work," on Friday. While you wait, hear a snippet of the track now on Jonathan's Instagram.



The War And Treaty are headed to Nashville's iconic Bluebird Cafe for the ACM and BMI-presented An Intimate Evening with The War and Treaty. Tickets for the Feb. 27 show go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m. CT at ticketweb.com.



Meghan Patrick and Ashland Craft have announced their co-headlining The Rollin' Stoned Tour, kicking off April 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "Ashland is not only one of my best friends but also one of my favorite voices ever," Meghan shares. "She's a hell of a songwriter and entertainer, and her passion for her craft matches mine. We both got tired of waiting on some guy to take us on tour and decided it was time to take matters into our own hands and put together a show worth every penny of our fans' hard-earned money. Touring with friends is truly living the dream and I can't wait to see everyone on the road!" Tickets are available now via their Linktree.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.