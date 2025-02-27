Nashville notes: HARDY's new label + Dollywood's 500,000 blooms

Dollywood kicks off its annual Flower & Food Festival April 18, boasting half a million blooms and food ranging from the Honey & Peach Bar-B-Q Sandwich to the zesty Lemon Cannoli. It runs through June 8.

HARDY's launched his own rock label called Crow Records, in partnership with his record company, Big Loud. Sikarus is the first artist he's signed.

Craig Morgan's new EP, American Soundtrack, drops Friday, just as he hits the road on Blake Shelton's Friends & Heroes Tour.

