Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett's Grammy Museum chat + Hannah Ellis' "'90s Country"

By Jeremy Chua

Thomas Rhett stopped by National Sawdust in Brooklyn, New York, for a conversation with the Grammy Museum about his career and new album, About A Woman. You can watch the full interview now at watch.grammymuseum.org.

Hannah Ellis is releasing a new track, "'90s Country," on Oct. 25. "I've been posting about this song for a while now and I'm so excited to share that ''90s Country' officially releases 10/25! This new music is so special to me, I hope you're loving it as much as I loved making it," Hannah shares on social platform X. "'90s Country" is available for presave now.

"I Met a Girl" singer William Michael Morgan has enlisted up-and-coming duo Heartwreckers for a new song, "Together We Stand," and you can presave it now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!