Nashville notes: George Strait's album listening party + Tyler Hubbard's new caps

George Strait's Cowboys And Dreamers won't drop until Sept. 6, but his label, UMG Nashville, is giving you a chance to preview the album. If you're going to be at CMA Fest, preorder the record at the UMG Nashville Takeover at Skydeck on Broadway, and you'll get access to the album listening party and a free T-shirt. For more information, visit the event's RSVP page.

Tyler Hubbard is teasing a new line of caps via a teaser clip on social platform X. The first release is slated to drop on Thursday on hubbcaps.com.



Country newcomer Carter Faith has joined UMG Nashville's artist roster. "It is a dream come true to sign my first record deal with UMG Nashville. Country music is a part of who I am, and I am grateful that my team at Universal is passionate about my writing and artistry," says Carter, who's released songs such as "Buzzkilla," "Greener Pasture" and a cover of Tammy Wynette's "'Til I Can Make It On My Own" with Sam Williams.

"[UMGN Chair & CEO] Cindy Mabe and everyone at UMG has made me feel seen and respected and I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.