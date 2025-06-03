Nashville notes: Caylee Hammack's paperback romance + Dylan Scott's 'Easy' video

By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young will headline the first OC Smoke Show on Aug. 16 in San Juan Capistrano, California. Chris Janson, The Band Perry and Kelsey Hart will also take the stage. Presales start Thursday, June 5, before tickets become available to the public Friday, June 6.

Caylee Hammack's romance novel Bed of Roses, which was written with bestselling author Carolyn Brown, is now out in paperback. Each chapter corresponds with a track on Caylee's album of the same name.

You can check out Dylan Scott's new music video for "Easy Does It" on YouTube. It's the title track of his just-released third album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

