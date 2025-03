Jake Worthington's new song, "I'm the One," drops March 14 and features Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart.

Marty's own album with the Fabulous Superlatives, titled Space Junk, will arrive April 12 as a Record Store Day exclusive. The double record is his first-ever collection of instrumental originals.

Russell Dickerson is releasing his new track, "Happen to Me," as his new radio single.

