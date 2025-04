The new track from Maren Morris, "Bed No Breakfast," is out now, ahead of the release of her dreamsicle album May 9.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's follow-up to their smash "I Had Some Help" is "I Ain't Comin' Back," which appears on Morgan's upcoming I'm the Problem record.

"Right on Track" is the latest preview of Tyler Braden's devil and a prayer, which drops May 16.

