Nashville Notes: Mason Ramsey's tour + Bourbon & Beyond Festival lineup

By Jeremy Chua

Mason Ramsey has announced his headlining tour, Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Mason Ramsey. With opening support from Harper Grace, the trek's set to kick off April 6 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, and wrap May 7 in Jackson, Mississippi. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at masonramsey.com.

Ryan Hurd recently shared a clip of him performing "Wish for the World" in a dimly lit small venue in London. You can watch it on his social platform X. Ryan's latest track, "Die for It," arrived Friday on digital platforms.

The lineup for Bourbon & Beyond Festival has been announced. Happening Sept. 11-14 at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, the multigenre bill includes country music's Megan Moroney, Morgan Wade, Mary Chapin CarpenterFlatland CavalryDylan Gossett, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester, Kolby CooperRedferrin and Rhonda Vincent. Passes are available now at bourbonandbeyond.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

