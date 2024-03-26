Nashville notes: Willie's 4th of July Picnic + Riley Green's Busch Light shows

Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July Picnic will take place at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on July 4. The event features a star-studded performance lineup that includes Maren Morris, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples and Celisse. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you," shares Willie. Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster's website.

If you've been wanting to get your hands on new Kenny Chesney merch, you're in luck. Kenny's No Shoes Nation has announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Kenny's merch store is holding a 24-hour sale. Additionally, those who spend $25 will get a free gift. Check out the discounted items now at store.kennychesney.com.

Riley Green is teaming up with Busch Light for Busch Country: One Night Only. The event will take place in Kansas City on May 29 and Cincinnati on July 10. "When looking out in the crowd, I always see my fans with a cold, smooth Busch Light in hand. When the brand asked to team up for Busch Country: One Night Only, I couldn't resist the opportunity to bring my fans an unforgettable night alongside the beer they love most," says Riley. To win two free tickets to this invite-only event, head to busch.com/onenightonly.

