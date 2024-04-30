Nashville notes: Garth's new LPs + Vince's Ryman residency

By Jeremy Chua

Five of Garth Brooks' iconic albums, including 1990's No Fences and 1992's The Chase, are now available on vinyl. You can grab your copy while supplies last at TalkShopLive's website.

Walker Hayes has teamed up with Athletic Brewing Co. to launch a new Fancy Like nonalcoholic beer. The six-pack's available for purchase now at athleticbrewing.com.

Vince Gill has announced his An Evening With Vince Gill residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The four-day event is slated for August 1-4, and tickets go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com.

