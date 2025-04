Parmalee's set to play their hit "Cowgirl" on Monday, April 7, during the third hour of Today on NBC. Their album Fell in Love with a Cowgirl drops Friday.

Tigirlily Gold is moving to Sony Nashville as the parent company closes Monument Records. The sister duo's latest single is "Forever from Here."

Jordan Davis joined the lineup for Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, which takes place April 22-24 in Napa Valley, California.

