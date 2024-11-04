Nashville Notes: Steven Curtis Chapman joins the Opry + Craig Morgan's Veterans Day special

Christian music hitmaker Steven Curtis Chapman is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted into the Opry by Opry members Lady A on Friday and performed "Cinderella," "He Stopped Loving Her Today" and "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," among others. "As I look down, there is an actual light that glows all the way around it. A full circle, an unbroken circle. God is in front and back and side to side, he has us surrounded," Steven shared.



Craig Morgan will appear on PBS' Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day and perform with the United States Army Field Band. Mickey Guyton will host the television special, airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.



MuttNation Fueled By Miranda Lambert has dropped its new Colorado High collection, available now at tractorsupply.com. "Every penny of my proceeds goes to MuttNation Foundation, so you can treat your fur babies while helping shelter pets too," Miranda shares on social platform X.

