Nashville notes: Phil Vassar's 'Paradise' tour + Charlie Daniels' legacy

"Just Another Day in Paradise" hitmaker Phil Vassar sets out on his 25 Years of Paradise tour May 30 in Freedom, Wisconsin, in honor of his #1 from 2000.

The family of Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels is partnering with 8 Track Entertainment to continue the legacy of the "Devil Went Down to Georgia" hitmaker through recordings, a documentary, live events and more.

The Tennessee House of Representatives recognized the 100-year anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry on April 14 with a resolution and a performance by Opry members Dailey & Vincent. They did "I'll Leave My Heart in Tennessee," which became the state song in 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.