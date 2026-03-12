Nashville notes: A new Brothers Osborne guitar + Carly Pearce and Chris Janson's premieres

The music videos for Carly Pearce and Riley Green's "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" and Chris Janson's "Fun" are both set to premiere Thursday at 11 p.m. CT. You can check out the visuals for the new songs on each artist's YouTube page.

You can see Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, perform their new duet, "Easier Gone," for the first time in a new Fireside Sessions video. The song is on Jason's new album, Songs About Us, which comes out April 24.

Fender's John Osborne Telecaster is now officially on the market. Modeled after the one John plays with Brothers Osborne, it will set you back about $2,200. Check the Fender website to find out more.

