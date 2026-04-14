Nashville notes: Megan Moroney's 'Medicine' + Jamey Johnson's a Truebadour

Megan Moroney's "Medicine" is the latest track from her Cloud 9 album that's been released as a radio single.

Jamey Johnson will launch his Traveling Truebadour Tour May 8 in Hiawassee, Georgia, with plans to wrap Oct. 11 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Tickets go on sale Friday for the trek, which stands at 31 shows now, though more shows are set to be added.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will salute Ashley Gorley as the latest artist to be interviewed during its Poets and Prophets series on May 30.

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