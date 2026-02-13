Nashville notes: Maddox Batson's 'If I See Her Again' + Rodney Foster & Kelly Willis' duet

Radney Foster and Kelly Willis' new duet, "The One They Call," is out now. Written at a SongwritingWith:Soldiers retreat, it was inspired by the love story of Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chapman and his wife, Debbi Chapman.

Maddox Batson's new song, "If I See Her Again," is the latest in a stream of new music that started in January with "Any Other Night," with more tracks to come. He kicks off his Live Worldwide Tour Tuesday in Ft. Lauderdale.

Flatland Cavalry will launch their Work of Heart Tour March 19 in Mobile, Alabama, ahead of the release of the album of the same name on March 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.