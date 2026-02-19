Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson's Down Under adventures, Brad Paisley's benefit and more

Lainey Wilson's been Down Under touring Australia and New Zealand, and she's been having a great time. In an Instagram video, she lists all the cool things she's gotten to do besides work, including holding koalas and meeting Bindi Irwin. She adds in the video, "We have gotten to do it all, while playing some of the best shows I have ever played in my entire life ... Australia and New Zealand, y'all know how to act up!"

Brad Paisley has announced a benefit comedy show in April to raise money for his nonprofit The Store, a food pantry that operates like a supermarket, allowing people to select the groceries they want. Called Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without with Brad Paisley & Friends, it'll take place at Zanies in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday.

CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays will headline this year's RiverBeat Music Festival, taking place May 1-3 in Memphis. The other two headliners for the event are Dave Matthews Band and rap icons Wu-Tang Clan. Tickets are on sale now.

