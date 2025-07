"Bar Star" is latest preview of newcomer Carter Faith's debut album, Cherry Valley, which comes out Oct. 3.

Jake Worthington's sophomore album, When I Write the Song, will be out Sept. 12. You can check out the track "My Home's in Oklahoma" now.

Jake Owen's new track, "Them Old Love Songs," is set to arrive Aug. 8.

