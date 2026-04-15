Nashville notes: Flatland Cavalry's 'Unglued' video + Russell Dickerson's 'Wild' concert

Flatland Cavalry's just released their new music video for "Unglued," on the heels of their third consecutive nomination for ACM group of the year. It's from their new album, Work of Heart, which came out in March.

Country Thunder Florida is moving to Coachman Park in Clearwater in 2026, with Zach Top, Gavin Adcock and Kane Brown set to headline the May 8-10 event that includes Randy Houser, Max McNown, Shaboozey, Dasha and more. Though it's located less than 20 miles from the original location on St. Pete Beach, ticket holders who'd like a refund can get one at the point of purchase.

You can check out a new live performance video of Russell Dickerson's latest hit, "Worth Your Wild," on Spotify, recorded at his largest show to date at RodeoHouston March 5.

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