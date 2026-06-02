Nashville notes: Dolly x Kendra's collab at the Hall + Vince Gill returns to the circle

By Stephen Hubbard

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host a Kendra Scott x Dolly Parton pop-up in The Museum Store from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT this Friday and Saturday. You can shop Dolly's Kendra collab and design custom jewelry, as well.

Vince Gill has been added to the Friday and Saturday lineup at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend.

Luke Bryan sold out both shows as he kicked off his Word on the Street Tour Friday and Saturday in Gilford, New Hampshire.

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