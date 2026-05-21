Nashville notes: Canaan Smith's 'Throw'n Darts' + Maren Morris' AMC theaters show

By Stephen Hubbard

Canaan Smith's new song, "Throw'n Darts," drops Friday, June 5, ahead of his Sunday, June 7, appearance on the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at CMA Fest.

Maren Morris will do a "real-time, interactive live concert" you can watch exclusively at AMC theaters on Saturday, June 20. You can buy tickets and find out more online.

You can bid on a guitar signed by Luke Bryan as part of the superstar's partnership with Sweet Relief, which helps members of the music industry struggling with mental health challenges.

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