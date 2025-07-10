Nashville notes: Cam's espresso drink + Steve Earle's Opry induction

You can check out Trisha Yearwood's new lyric videos for "Girls Night In" and "The Mirror" on YouTube now. They're from the new album she co-wrote and co-produced, also titled The Mirror, which comes out July 18.

Nashville coffee shop Dose will be serving the new All Things Light Espresso Tonic July 14-20, in honor of Cam's album of the same name that drops July 18.

"Guitar Town" hitmaker Steve Earle will officially be inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 17.

