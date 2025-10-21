Nashville notes: Brett Young on 'Kelly Clarkson' + The Band Loula's 'Live from Indiana'

By Stephen Hubbard

Brett Young will perform his latest hit, "Drink with You," Wednesday on the syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show.

You can check out Live from Indiana versions of The Band Loula's "Who Gets to Heaven (Nobody Knows)," as well as a cover of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues." They were recorded July 19 on Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour. 

The debut album from Kashus Culpepper, Act I, is set to arrive Friday, along with the music video for "Mean to Me."

