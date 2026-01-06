Nashville notes: Big & Rich at the Bluebird + Vince Gill at 'Brown's Diner Bar'

Friday night at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry will mark Clint Black's 35th anniversary as a member. Rhonda Vincent, Emily Ann Roberts, Riders in the Sky and more will perform on the show.

Vince Gill's third EP in his yearlong series titled 50 Years from Home is set to arrive Friday. Brown's Diner Bar features writing collabs with ERNEST, Jake Worthington, Leslie Satcher, Wade Bowen and Waylon Payne, as well as a new version of his classic hit "When I Call Your Name."

Big & Rich are set to play Nashville's Bluebird Cafe Jan. 20 as part of the venue's ongoing benefit for Alive Hospice. Tickets go on sale Friday, with plans to record the show for a special release.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.