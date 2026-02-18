Nashville notes: The Band Perry's 'Psychological' performance + Steve Earle's tour

You can check out The Band Perry's Tuesday performance of their new single, "Psychological," on Live with Kelly & Mark online now.

Steve Earle will do more than 70 shows across the U.S. and Canada as part of his Fifty One Years of Songs and Stories Tour, which kicks off in February and runs through November.

"Painted You Pretty" is Hudson Westbrook's new radio single, following his debut #1, "House Again." It's from his first album, Texas Forever.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.