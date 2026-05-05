Musicians on Call puts on 'A Nashional Celebration' to honor Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire will be honored during an all-star event May 20 in Music City.

Musicians on Call will give the entertainment icon its Music Heals Golden Ukulele during Music Heals Live! A Nashional Celebration at The Pinnacle.

Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood will all perform at what's billed as the nonprofit's biggest event yet. Martina McBride will also make a special appearance.

While you can't buy a traditional ticket to attend, fans can bid on a VIP experience to walk the red carpet with Nashville star Charles Esten.

Musicians on Call has brought live music to the bedsides of more than 1.25 million people since its start in 1999.

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