Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Skyward: A Dragon's Trust'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rhea (supporting, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deaf, Dumb, or Dead'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Zach (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Katie (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Melinda (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Leyenda' A Short Latino Horror Film Filming in San Antonio

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Grandma Carmen (lead, female, 64-80)

--- Bianca (Teenage) (lead, female, 15-17)

--- Bianca (Younger) (day player, female, 7-11)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Star Wars: Shadows of the Sith' Fan Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Anakin Skywalker (supporting, male, 18-45)

--- Emperor Palpatine (supporting, male, 30-70)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Texas Homebuyers'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Homebuyer (real people, 18+)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Heaven Bound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Brother Silas (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Hannah (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leah (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Plan C'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Nicholas (lead, male, 35-55)

--- Lola (lead, female, 18-27)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 18-27)

- Roles pay up to: $225

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Reality Show, Wild Couples

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Wild Couples (real people, 25+)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Spider Blue'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gloria (supporting, female, 60-70)

--- Corin (supporting, female, 35-50)

--- Thea (supporting, female, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $1,245

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Feelin' Real Estate'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cynthia Klienschmidt (lead, female, 30-55)

--- Tom Morse (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Abby Morales (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

