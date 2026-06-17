Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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Investigation Discovery Texas Ranger Documentary Series

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Justin (lead, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Psychomachia

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Numerous Roles (supporting, 10-80)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Glass Cannon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Niall (supporting, male, 7-13)

--- Coach Priest (supporting, male, 30-80)

--- Niall's Mother (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Sugar Daddy Blues'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Bunny (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Sage (lead, female, 18-29)

--- Roxy (lead, female, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Rust'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kael (lead, male, 20-40)

--- Ronan (lead, male, 20-40)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Self Reflections'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Athena (lead, female, 35-65)

--- Charles (supporting, male, 45-70)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Seven Lies...and Three Truths'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Houseguest (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Houseguest (real people, female, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.