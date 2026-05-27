Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The Situation Is Being Monitored'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rick Bell (lead, male, 27-37)

--- Shiela Bell (lead, female, 27-37)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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Micro Trailer

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Anna (lead, female, 18-20)

--- Clara (lead, female, 18-23)

--- Simon (lead, 18-20)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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Arthouse Reality TV Project

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Lead (lead, male, bigender, 21-45)

--- Female Lead (lead, female, 21-45)

--- Male Singles (real people, male, 21-45)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Guilty...Or Not!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Dr. Richardson (supporting, male, 55-65)

--- Jackson (lead, male, 20-23)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Getback' (Tentative Title)

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Buck (lead, male, 48-58)

--- Seth (lead, male, 20-29)

--- Dakota (supporting, female, 21-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Full Circle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mateo Duarte (lead, male, 16-25)

--- Maria/Mateo's Mother (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Austin

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Take Me to Ithaca'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ford Young (lead, male, 45-60)

--- Wild Bob (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Charlie (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Lead Female On-Camera Role

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Lead Female On-Camera Role (lead, female, 22-32)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.