Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Tallahassee.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Le Croissant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (supporting, male, 25-40)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Red Handed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reporter (day player, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Today It's Raining'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (lead, male, 40-70)

--- The Lieutenant (supporting, male, 40-70)

--- Bandit One (supporting, male, 20-60)

- Roles pay up to: $700

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'And Nothing Remains'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Carla/Camille (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Tenant'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jayden (lead, male, 27-35)

--- Tia (supporting, female, 25-33)

--- Calisha (Cali) (lead, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sadie Snaps'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Robert (supporting, male, 36-50)

--- Young Sadie (day player, female, 6-10)

--- Young Claire (day player, female, 6-10)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Chambers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Elijah (lead, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Has Your Partner Vanished?' Docu-Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Ghosted Partner (real people, 22-44)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Reality, Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples Who Are Dating or Engaged (lead, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $16,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Shirley'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Shirley (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Kerry (supporting, male, 18-21)

--- Arnie (supporting, male, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.