Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Augusta.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Seventeen Cigarettes'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Evan's Mom (supporting, female, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Zeva'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Zeva (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Amelia (supporting, female, 50-60)

--- Christine (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'No Big Deal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Anya (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Spotlight'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rosemary (Rose) (lead, female, 30-37)

--- Stage Hand (background / extra, 18+)

--- Background Extra (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Saved Message'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Danielle (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Ethan (lead, male, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Red Handed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reporter (day player, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Blood & Betrayal'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Dustin (lead, male, 21-48)

--- Luca (lead, male, 21-38)

--- Tony (lead, male, 21-48)

- Roles pay up to: $3,200

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Somershire'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lucy (supporting, female, 28-35)

--- Monica (supporting, female, 55-65)

--- Ozzie (supporting, male, 65-70)

- Roles pay up to: $747

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'M.A.D.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Damien (supporting, male, 20-29)

--- Hannah (supporting, female, 20-29)

--- Chris (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The King's Daughter'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 26-32)

--- Chris (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Hull (lead, male, 55-65)

- Roles pay up to: $3,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Disputes'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Couples (lead, 18+)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.