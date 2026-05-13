Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Children Are the Future'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man at The Door (supporting, 45+)

--- Courier (lead, female, 18+)

--- The Man at The Bench (lead, male, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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Untitled Comedic Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sam (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Ricky (chorus / ensemble, male, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cross Examined - Mary, Mother of Jesus'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mary, Mother of Jesus (lead, female, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'20 More Good Years' Documentary

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Interviewee (real people, 23+)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'All For Love'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Monica (day player, 40)

--- Aiesha (day player, 40-44)

--- Fred (day player, 60-69)

- Roles pay up to: $801

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Bed'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tiphani (lead, female, 25-30)

--- David (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Music Biopic

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Aria (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Social Media Dancers (supporting, all genders, 11-25)

--- Social Media Singers (supporting, 11-25)

- Roles pay up to: $21,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Birds of a Feather'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ruby (lead, female, 7-10)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Look Inside'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nicole Monroe (lead, female, 20-33)

--- Julian Jones (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Mason Colloway (lead, male, 17-30)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.