Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

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Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The British Are Coming'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- British Director (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Whitechapel'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Edmund Reid (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Donald Swanson (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Dr. Thomas Bond (supporting, male, 24-40)

- Roles pay up to: $12,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'GS' A24 CHINATOWN SERIES

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asian College Kids (lead, 23-35)

--- Golfer (lead, male, 23-55)

--- BG TO PORTRAY ASIAN BODYGUARD - FILMING MULTIPLE DAYS APRIL/MAY (lead, male, 25-55)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY; Queens, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Uncanny Valley High'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 14-25)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Lights Out: Who's Out' Vertical Thriller Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Mia (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Liam (lead, male, 25-30)

- Roles pay up to: $4,800

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Little Falls'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Military Types (background / extra, 23-55)

--- General Background (background / extra, 23+)

--- FIT, ATHLETIC SECRET SERVICE TYPES - MAY 10, MAY 17 - MULTIPLE SHOOT DAYS. COSTUME WILL BE PROVIDED. FILMING IN NYC (background / extra, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, PA; Camden, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Stitched Hearts'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Jared (supporting, male, 6-12)

--- Noah (supporting, male, 6-10)

--- Mrs. Kingsley (supporting, female, 65-80)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'A Hot and Magic Gathering'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Hot Person 1-6 (real people, 18-38)

--- Beautiful People 1 - 6 (lead, 18-38)

--- Beautiful Women 1-3 (lead, female, 19-32)

- Roles pay up to: $250

- Casting locations: Culver City, CA; Los Angeles, CA; San Fernando, CA

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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'Lumberjacks vs. Bigfoot'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Graves (supporting, male, 50-75)

--- Billy (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Wanda (supporting, female, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting locations: Seattle, WA; Everett, WA; Bellevue, WA; Tacoma, WA; Bellingham, WA

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'A Dangerous Man's Love'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Chloe Hayes (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Damon Kane (lead, male, 26-30)

- Roles pay up to: CA$2,500

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Falling for the Underground King'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Dean (lead, male, 22-35)

--- Nora (lead, female, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $5,600

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'AIG'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Upscale Gala Attendees - Doctor/Donors (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

- Roles pay up to: $176

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ; Hoboken, NJ; Pompton Plains, NJ; Wayne, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'I Dream of Pizza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Roberto (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Miles (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Roles pay up to: $17,000

- Casting locations: Worldwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.