Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Miami.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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Pinnacle

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Shane (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Parker (supporting, male, 24-35)

--- The Old Man (supporting, male, 55-80)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Repo Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Repo Target (lead, all genders, 18-50)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cross Examined - King David'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- King David (lead, male, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Digital Popstars'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lead Pop Star (lead, female, 15-25)

--- Abigail (Outcast) (lead, female, 15-20)

--- It-Girls, Pop Group (models, female, 15-25)

- Roles pay up to: $1,300

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Arthouse Reality TV Project

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Male Lead (lead, male, bigender, 21-45)

--- Female Lead (lead, female, 21-45)

--- Male Singles (real people, male, 21-45)

- Roles pay up to: $450

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Donna III'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mother (lead, gender-nonconforming, trans female, 18+)

- Casting locations: Dallas

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.