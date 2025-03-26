Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Dating Reality Show'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)
--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)
--- Ram (supporting, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'Submission'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'Deadly Sins'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)
--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)
--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'Esperanza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)
--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)
--- Mike (day player, 45-60)
- Average hourly rate: $62
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'Eyes With a Shade of Blue'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Tired Young Man (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 15-30)
--- Catfish (day player, male, 18-45)
--- Bass (day player, male, 18-45)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
'The Girl With No Talent'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)
--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
'We Just Might Be Ok'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)
--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)
--- Lauren (lead, female, 30-45)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
'Falling Darkly'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)
--- Detective Parker (day player, female, 18-100)
--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Houston, Texas
'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)
- Average hourly rate: $28
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
