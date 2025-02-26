Movies and TV shows casting in Fort Worth

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Fort Worth, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Summoner Lava'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Niko Bridgewater (supporting, female, 16-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Division'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Charles Lassiter (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Kim Ryan (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.