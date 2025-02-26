Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'7 Chefs for Vampire's Keep'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Antoinette (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Jean Julien (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Little Girl's Mother (background extra, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Summoner Lava'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Niko Bridgewater (supporting, female, 16-18)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Cougar In A Cage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Speed Dating Comedy Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Bunderkin:' An Animated Mystery/Adventure Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Keekee "Know-It-All" (voiceover, female, 12-100)

- Average hourly rate: $200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'CRWN' TV Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chris (supporting, male, 23-30)

--- Beautiful Women (background extra, female, 18-30)

--- Delsheep (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.