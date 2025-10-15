Movies and TV shows casting in Dallas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Dallas, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Damaged'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mom (supporting, female, 20-30)
--- Calvin (Adult) (lead, male, 27-35)
--- Therapist (supporting, female, 28-50)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Phantom Retrieval'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Cam (supporting, male, 23-50)
--- Eliana (lead, female, 23-35)
--- Lighting Designer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $100
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Rarer Media' Reshoots'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Hal (supporting, male, 50-80)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Modern Romance Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- John (lead, male, 20-32)
--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)
- Average hourly rate: $17
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Help Me'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)
--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)
--- James (supporting, 19-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Esperanza'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)
--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)
--- Mike (day player, 45-60)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
muratart // Shutterstock
'Fanzine Editor' and 'Grammar Nazi'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Kerri (supporting, female, 20-40)
- Average hourly rate: $42
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
'Chasing Hope'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)
--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)
--- Hospital Staff (background extra, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $20
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
'One Last Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Emma (lead, female, 18-20)
--- James (lead, male, 18-20)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Tikkyshop // Shutterstock
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Max (lead, 25-35)
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)
--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)
--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $19
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'Limelight With a Limp'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
'The House by the Marsh'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)
--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)
--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.