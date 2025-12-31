Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

--- The Devil (lead, male, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Into The Sun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Daniella (lead, female, non-binary, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Audio Recordist-PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The House by the Marsh'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Casandra Tracy (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Jen (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Social Cues'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Director/DP (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Mike Should Have Stayed Home Tonight'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, trans male, 18-25)

--- Ira (lead, male, trans male, 40-100)

--- Hunk (supporting, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Chasing Hope'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Jessica (lead, female, 18-22)

--- Officer Brian (supporting, male, 28-45)

--- Advocate (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Fort Worth, Texas; Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Modern Romance Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 20-32)

--- Lynnette (lead, female, 20-28)

--- Betty (supporting, female, 28-60)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.