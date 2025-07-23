Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Oklahoma City.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Barbershop'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Crew (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $69

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Jāti'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Into The Sun'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Daniella (lead, female, non-binary, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Son Lorenzo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Audio Recordist-PA (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Good Night'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talya Levine (lead, female, 11-12)

--- Noam Levine (supporting, female, 14-16)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Hold On'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlie (supporting, female, 15-18)

--- Simon (supporting, male, 38-45)

--- Margie/Mack (supporting, female, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Help Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Melissa (supporting, female, 18-26)

--- Chris (lead, male, 19-26)

--- James (supporting, 19-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'SavageShawnTv'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On Screen Talent (, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

