Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'West 22nd Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Young Savannah (lead, female, 7-11)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Presence'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Roland Thomas (lead, male, 60-75)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ashes to Ashes'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Background Actors (background extra, 18-40)

--- Love Interest (day player, male, 19-28)

--- Teenage Love Interest (day player, female, 21-25)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'We Just Might Be Ok'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kara (voiceover, 29-40)

--- Davis (lead, male, 33-43)

--- Harper (supporting, female, 28-38)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Cougar In A Cage'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Camera 2 (crew)

--- Audio-Sound Op (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $87

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Malo'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Camera Operator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Vertical Interviews and Short Documentaries, Content Creators'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Content Creator (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pace Yourself'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Dan (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Annalise (day player, female, 30-45)

--- Nate (supporting, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $14

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 18-100)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Sweet Boy'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adult Emma (supporting, female, 24-35)

--- Child Emma (supporting, female, 7-12)

--- Masons Mother "Sherry" (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.