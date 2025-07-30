Move over, Taylor Swift: Chris Young has some Easter eggs of his own

Black River
By Stephen Hubbard

And the award for most creative track listing reveal goes to: Chris Young.

The "Til the Last One Dies" hitmaker has hidden the song titles for his forthcoming 10th album, I Didn't Come Here to Leave, in the new visualizer video for its title track.

Chris co-wrote 11 of the 14 songs on his debut album for Black River Entertainment, which arrives Oct. 17.

If you're a do-it-yourselfer, you can check out the new video on YouTube for the titles. Otherwise, we've done the work for you below:

"Some Around Here"
"I Didn't Come Here to Leave"
"Good as Yours"
"I Hope It's Okay"
"I Feel a Cold One Coming On"
"Til the Last One Dies"
"Pour Some Whiskey on It"
"Boots on the Ground"
"Tin Roof"
"Dirt and Daisies"
"Just Keep Living"
"Jesus, Momma, Country Radio"
"What Would You Take"
"Brake Lights"

