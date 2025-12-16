Move over Luke Combs & Garth Brooks, Morgan Wallen is the bestselling country artist of all time

Morgan Wallen is now the top-selling country artist of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The latest numbers from the RIAA show Morgan has sold 239.5 million singles and 26 million albums, for a total of 265.5 million units. That makes him the third-most-certified artist in any genre, behind Drake and Taylor Swift.

I'm the Problem, which came out in May, is now quadruple Platinum, with 22 of its 37 tracks already certified Gold or higher.

Previous records Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing at a Time are now nine-times Platinum. Additionally, every song on Dangerous and his first album, If I Know Me, has reached the Gold level.

When it comes to singles, Morgan has five that have been certified Diamond, for sales of 10 million or more. "Whiskey Glasses" is 13-times Platinum, while "Last Night" and "Wasted on You" are both 12-times Platinum. His 2019 collab with Diplo, "Heartless," just reached the Diamond level, as well.

You can check out the full rundown of Morgan's certification on the RIAA website.

In early October, the RIAA declared Luke Combs the highest-selling country artist in history, with 168 million units, a record previously held by Garth Brooks.

